Iowa State Bank Buys Shares of 14,705 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,705 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,245. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BBY traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $119.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average is $112.39.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

