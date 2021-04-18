Iowa State Bank Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

NYSE EOG traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,574,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

