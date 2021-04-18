Iowa State Bank Has $3.49 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.66. 22,752,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,286,496. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

