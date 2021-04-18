Iowa State Bank Has $4.09 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Iowa State Bank decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.2% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 27,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,359,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.49 and a 1-year high of $205.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

