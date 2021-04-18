Iowa State Bank Has $5.66 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 1.7% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.56. 2,057,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,150.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.