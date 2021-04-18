Iowa State Bank Invests $1.69 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,705 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $261,203,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,280 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after acquiring an additional 471,944 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after acquiring an additional 371,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,245. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.59 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.39.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.