Iowa State Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.28. 19,862,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,943,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $241.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

