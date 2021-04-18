Iowa State Bank Purchases 14,215 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exelon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exelon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,556,000 after purchasing an additional 723,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exelon by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,725. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

