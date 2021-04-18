Iowa State Bank Purchases 2,735 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.2% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.08. 2,693,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,937. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $232.81. The firm has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

