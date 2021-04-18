Iowa State Bank Purchases New Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. Prudential Financial accounts for 1.4% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 51.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 673,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,797,000 after purchasing an additional 229,898 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 39.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,571,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRU traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.88. 2,218,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $97.95. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of -274.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

