Iowa State Bank Takes $1.37 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,303 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 over the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.93. 4,649,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,553,405. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.48.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

