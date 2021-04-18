IRISnet Price Down 32.2% Over Last 7 Days (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $188.43 million and $24.58 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00066468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.63 or 0.00277707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004474 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00028403 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.52 or 0.00724307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,274.96 or 0.99775872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.06 or 0.00833428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,013,460,174 coins and its circulating supply is 977,984,316 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

