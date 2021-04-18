iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 4.7% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $53.09. 1,117,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,031. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96.

