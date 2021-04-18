iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 108.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,540 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HEFA. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,885,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,385,000 after purchasing an additional 897,005 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,936,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 147,674 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.