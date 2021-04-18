iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 153.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,336 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.86% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 369,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after buying an additional 52,055 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,269,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,491,000.

Shares of IMTM stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,118. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87.

