iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Raised by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 15.0% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $126.99. 1,371,073 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.42. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

