iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,912 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,967,000. Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,330,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 245,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 982.7% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 245,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 597,190 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75.

