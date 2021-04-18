iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 20,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,789,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $99.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.