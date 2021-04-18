iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Stock Position Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 26,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $3,820,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 26,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 1,992,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,747. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.