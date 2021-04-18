iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:EWG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,142. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

