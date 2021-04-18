iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 3.13% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EIS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $67.89.

