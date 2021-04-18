iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,997 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.64% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

URTH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.44. 80,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.63. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $124.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.