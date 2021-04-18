iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 12.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $28,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

IWB stock opened at $236.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $149.60 and a 52-week high of $235.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.48.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

