iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after acquiring an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,199,000 after acquiring an additional 53,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,057,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $82,338,000.

DVY stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.37. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $117.10.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

