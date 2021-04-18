iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 244.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.3% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,252 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $271.36. 1,049,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,808. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $269.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

