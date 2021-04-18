iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,454 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 17.4% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $72,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.36 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $269.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.