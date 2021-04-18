iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.92 and a fifty-two week high of $417.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.