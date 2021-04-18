iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $417.42. 4,443,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,275. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $417.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

