iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $418.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $396.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.92 and a 12-month high of $417.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.