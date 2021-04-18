iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 5.8% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average is $88.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

