iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after buying an additional 937,668 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,800. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

