iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Signature Wealth Management Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 32,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,749,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,464. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

