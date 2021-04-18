iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,190 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $33,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

TIP stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

