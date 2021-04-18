Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,400 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 608,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 152,057 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,734,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 214,626 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,147,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Iteris by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 666,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 123,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 594,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 371,647 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. 78,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

