J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,052 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $172.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.92 and a 200-day moving average of $143.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.30 and a 1-year high of $173.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

