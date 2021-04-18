Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $158.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.81. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

