Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires 2,253 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 0.7% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $167.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,499. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

