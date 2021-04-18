Jacobsen Capital Management Increases Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises about 1.1% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,161.67.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $9.33 on Friday, hitting $1,214.63. The company had a trading volume of 43,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,718. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,140.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,045.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $761.06 and a twelve month high of $1,207.20.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

