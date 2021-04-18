Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases 81,011 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 15.6% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,082,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602,581. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.