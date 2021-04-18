Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 1,251 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Jacobsen Capital Management decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $513.49. 209,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,819. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $516.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

