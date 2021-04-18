Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 804 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Jacobsen Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises 0.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.71. 594,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,203. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.37 and its 200-day moving average is $283.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

