Jcr Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jcr Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,500 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 266,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Jcr Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS JCRRF opened at $33.85 on Friday. Jcr Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.85.

