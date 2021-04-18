Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.7% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $162.24 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

