Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $160.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $422.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

