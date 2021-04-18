JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Iowa State Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Iowa State Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.8% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.30. 13,766,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,460,797. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.10. The firm has a market cap of $464.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

