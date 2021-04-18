JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,346 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 7.5% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $39,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,872 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

