JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after buying an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

