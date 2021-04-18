JUST Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $346.00 million and approximately $235.24 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00066988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.40 or 0.00280848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004514 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028592 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.49 or 0.00727827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,258.88 or 0.99750253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.29 or 0.00830310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

