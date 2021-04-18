JustBet (WINR) Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $1.83 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

