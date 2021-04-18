JustLiquidity Price Reaches $82.34 on Exchanges (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for $82.34 or 0.00148670 BTC on major exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $35.97 million and $711,374.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00278933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004319 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00721475 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,136.91 or 0.99558557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.68 or 0.00833636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

